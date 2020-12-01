CECAFA U-20 championship semi-finals(AFCON U-20 Qualifiers):

Uganda3-1Kenya

Tanzania1-0South Sudan

The Uganda U-20 national football team also known as the Hippos on Monday qualified for the 2021 African Nations Cup finals to be played in Mauritania next year after beating neighbours Kenya 3-1in the CECAFA U20 Championship semi-finals played in Tanzania.

The game at the Black Rhino Academy Sports Stadium in Karatu, Tanzania saw Morley Byekwaso’s boys take the lead only 21 minutes after kickoff, thanks to Busoga United defender, Kenneth Ssemakula’s tap into the net.

Things were not yet done when Ivan Bogere capitalized on a Isma Mugulusi’s well-laid pass to put the ball at the back of the net to ensure the Hippos took a commanding lead against the Kenyans.

In the second half, Bogere completed the mission when he converted a spot-kick by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to take the game beyond reach.

Target title

Speaking of the result, Hippos coach, Morley Byekwaso said the team’s ultimate goal is lifting the CECAFA U20 Championship title.

“I want also to thank the boys for the effort that they have shown and I pray to God that he blesses us on the finals. Whoever reaches the final, the focus is always on winning the trophy and that is our target,”Byekwaso said.

Uganda will now face hosts Tanzania in the finals to be played tomorrow, December,2, 2020.