MTN Uganda has launched the MTN Senkyu program whose objective is to appreciate customers for their loyalty and use of MTN services.

All MTN customers will receive redeemable Senkyu points each time they use any service from the MTN Network, such as buying airtime, voice or data bundles and mobile money, among others.

Customers will also earn points on their birthdays and for the period they have been on the network

MTN Senkyu replaces the pre-existing loyalty program and comes with more points, with more value. Additionally, the new MTN Senkyu program gives the customers a chance to choose what they would want to use their points for.

MTN customers can use their Senkyu points to pay for any MTN services as well as redeeming them to their Mobile Money wallet to pay for any goods and services of their choice using MTN MoMoPay.

Speaking at the launch of the Senkyu program today, Somdev Sen, the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer said that MTN is what it is because of its loyal customers and as such, the telecom needed to find a sincere way to thank its customers for their trust and loyalty.

“Through our new Senkyu program, we shall reward our customers for using our services and for also staying active on our network for longer. Its our hope that customers that customers find the program useful. MTN Senkyu gives us the opportunity to say Senkyu to each customer, every time they use our services,” said Sen.

Sen further noted that MTN Senkyu is much bigger and better than the previous loyalty program. MTN Senkyu now has more services like mobile money and Senkyu points can be used to get more MBs, more minutes, more SMS plus mobile money for payments using MTN MoMoPay.

To join the MTN Senkyu loyalty program, customers need to dial *141# or download the MyMTN App and subscribe.

They will then automatically start receiving MTN Senkyu points when they use MTN services. Customers subscribed to the previous loyalty program were automatically moved to the new MTN Senkyu Program and need not register afresh.

More information about MTN Senkyu is available at www.mtn.co.ug/senkyu