Police in Nagalama has said that they are investigating an accident that saw supporters of National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine sustaining severe injuries.

According to reports from the NUP camp, a police truck knocked down their supporters, who were following presidential hopeful Kyagulanyi, as he campaigned in areas of Lugazi, leaving them with injuries.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed the incident, saying it happened at around 11:10 hours and said that police are investigating the circumstances around the incident.

Onyango noted that the accident involved a police land cruiser and two motorcycles that were “riding carelessly” with registration number UDR 448C and another which was identified.

“The two motorcycle riders were ridding carelessly while carrying two passengers and yet the road was slippery, rendering them venerable to the accident. The police car was following them from behind,” Onyango said.

Onyango said that one of the motorcycles fell under the police car and one rider fell on the police car with another unidentified motorcycle mate while the other riders managed to escape.

” One victim was rushed to an unidentified hospital in a serious condition,” Onyango said.

Police fired rounds of teargas and bullets to disperse supporters of Kyagulanyi who came in droves to follow their candidate.

Kyagulanyi condemned the acts of what he called police brutality that has so far dominated his presidential campaigns.