Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has urged government to launch an investigation in the death of at least 50 people during protests in Kampala and surrounding areas a couple of weeks back.

The riots were sparked off by the arrest of Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine in Luuka on November 18.

The Kabaka also condemned the high handedness of the security forces in quelling the protests.

Kabaka made these remarks before he flagged off the annual Kabaka Birthday run that was held at Lubiri, Mengo on Sunday.

“I would like to tell government that there should be an inquiry into the death of those people,” Kabaka Mutebi said.

The Kabaka compared the November 18 protests to similar protests that happened in Kampala in 1945 where eight people lost their lives and several others were injured.

“Those who know the history of Uganda will know that in 1945, during the colonial period, there were protests around here and 8 people were killed but the government then felt that although only 8 people died, a commission of inquiry was set up to investigate the causes of protests and the deaths,” Kabaka said.

He urged government not to take lightly, the lives of Ugandans that continue to perish in incidents that are unaccounted for.

This year’s Kabaka Birthday Run was under the theme of “Men against AIDS to save the girl child”.

Due to Coronavirus restrictions, only 200 participants were invited into Lubiri although several others participated from their communities around the Buganda Kingdom.

Speaking to journalists, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga said that although this year’s run did not come with the pomp and fanfare that it has always attracted, Buganda Kingdom is contented that the message the Kabaka wanted to send out was received by his subjects.

“We are glad that people are running all over the kingdom and we can be sure that the message that the Kabaka wanted to send, of kicking HIV/AIDS out of Uganda by 2030 has been spread,” Mayiga noted.