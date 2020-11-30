Presidential Advisor on youth affairs, Jeniffer Nakingube alias full figure has given birth to a baby boy.

Full Figure made the announcement regarding the good news on Facebook, welcoming the newly born.

The recently recruited Museveni fan and ardent supporter of the National Resistance Movement named her son after the man she calls her ‘father’ Yoweri Museveni Kaguta.

“I can’t thank God enough for you my handsome son Museveni Kairos Pearl, welcome to this wonderful world,” she posted.

Recently, NBS TV’s Uncut presenter Kawalya Isaac alias Kayz claimed that Full-Figure was carrying a pregnancy for her driver.