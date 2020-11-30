Police yesterday blocked Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat from accessing Kyanika border in Kisoro district on ground that he was not supposed to campaign there.

According to the Electoral commission campaign road map, Amuriat was scheduled to campaign in Kisoro, Rubanda and Kabale yesterday.

Before kicking off his campaign journey,Amuriat first attended a holy mass at Christ the King Catholic Church Kabale.

At the church, Amuriat asked the congregants to pray for him and the other politicians who are going through tough times ahead of the general polls.

“Every time when we are going to campaign, we are confronted by the police, we are confronted by teargas and we are confronted by live bullets,”he told the congregants.

Amuriat later embarked on his journey to Kisoro one of the districts where he was supposed to campaign.

However, 10 KM away from the Kyanika border, police blocked him.

Amuriat insisted that they [FDC] had earlier on informed the district DPC about their scheduled rally at the said venue.

Amuriat and his team later decided to sit in the middle of the road after police blocked them from heading to border.

“Whatever police want to do we want to go to Kyanika border because that is where our scheduled meeting is supposed to take place,”Amuriat said in protest while sitting in the middle of the road.

Amuriat proceeded to Kisoro municipal stadium where he addressed some of his supporters.

He promised the people of Kisoro that he will resolve all the conflicts between Uganda and its neighbouring countries once elected president.

“The relationship between Uganda and Rwanda is something that has hurt the people of this area and I think that Mr Museveni should not be considered as president of this country because he is the cause of all these problems,”said Amuriat.