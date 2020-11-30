The National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has said that President Yoweri Museveni resorted to spreading homophobia as a campaign strategy, because he cannot explain his thirty five years of administering Uganda.

Kyagulanyi added that Museveni has also tried to portray NUP as a violent group so that he can justify his violence towards them.

Kyagulanyi made these remarks while addressing his supporters on a Facebook Live Video, Sunday evening.

“(President) Museveni can not make any point. He cannot explain his 35 failed years of administering Uganda but what he does is tell lies,” Kyagulanyi said.

“All he will say is that we are being funded by homosexuals and foreigners. When we demand for our freedom and justice they call us tribalists,” Kyagulanyi added.

Kyagulanyi said that if there is anyone promoting tribalism in Uganda, then that is President Museveni and not him, who talks about it.

“We have traversed this country but all the DPC’s are coming from the same area. It makes the (President) Museveni regime really look ugly. He loses all the moral authority to talk about tribalism,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi said that NUP and himself condemn all sorts of tribalism and those who practice it.

“The reason why we are called the National Unity Platform is because we believe in National Unity, ” Kyagulanyi said.

The NUP presidential hopeful also reiterated that all his campaigns are funded by Ugandans in Uganda and abroad, who he thanked for supporting their party activities since they started their campaigns till date.

Kyagulanyi today campaign in the areas of Lugazi and Mukono.