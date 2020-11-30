Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego,the deputy governor, Bank of Uganda (BoU), has said every woman has a right to hold her newborn baby in her arms and to nurse and nurture him or her from a tender toddler to a fully functional adult.

He made the remarks while officiating at the handover of the refurbished Nakaloke Health Centre III in Mbale district.

The health centre was officially handed over to the management, the district leadership, and the community.

In his remarks,Atingi-Ego said the health centre will now serve the people more effectively because the BoU, the Mbale district officials, and the management and staff of this health centre worked smoothly together to uplift the centre.

He said the central bank eadily contributed directly to the project because it was in line with its public mandate.

“I thank everybody who contributed to the success of this project. I am happy to say that the funds that were raised through the charity walk were generously supplemented by the BoU so as to intervene more meaningfully at this health centre,”he said.

Bank of Uganda promotes financial sector stability through regulating and supervising commercial banks, credit institutions, micro-deposit taking institutions, foreign exchange bureaus and money remittance service providers, and the relevant national payment systems.

He urged the people to carefully study key facts documents and consumer protection guidelines before signing contracts for accessing financial services from supervised financial institutions to enable one avoid excessive costs of loans.

“However, this is not the case with loan sharks who do not provide full information from the onset, but instead tempt borrowers with quick cash, only to end up charging an arm and a leg as they extract their proverbial pound of flesh,” he said.