Uganda will next month start tests for a potential Coronavirus cure, President Museveni has announced.

Addressing the country on Sunday evening, Museveni said for the past few months, experts have been doing trials on the cure and noted it is now ready for testing on humans.

“In the battle against Covid-19, our scientists have given me happy news that given funding government gave them, they have developed seven wonderful products, six of which under trial and one an immune booster already being used,”Museveni said.

“The trial starting on December ,15 will have patients put in one place for scientists to watch it is only our medicine being applied on them and when they get cured, it will mean there was no other intervention (that cured them).”

According to Museveni, after a period of 40 days, experts will have got results

The President described the development as a great stride in the war against the virus which has ravaged the world for over a year since it broke out from the Chinese city of Wuhan last year.

He noted that in the past eight months, the country has done tremendously well in the fight against the virus where only 20145 positive Coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

The development comes on the backdrop of information that Africa’s largest clinical trial of potential COVID-19 treatments is underway with participation from 13 African countries and a team of global researchers.

The study is said to be aiming at identifying treatments that can be used against mild and moderate cases of COVID-19 early and prevent spikes in hospitalization.

Known as the “Anticov” the study involves the Antwerp’s Institute of Tropical Medicine and international research institutions.