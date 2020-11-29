The Alliance for National Transformation presidential flag bearer,Gen Mugisha Muntu has told the residents of Bundibugyo that the current regime colludes with middle men who buy their cocoa at low prices.

Muntu made the remarks on Saturday while traversing the region hunting for votes ahead of the general polls.

“We shall put in place mechanisms to help our farmers meet their immediate needs without selling their cocoa at low prices. We shall establish a network of storage facilities,”he said.

Muntu said that if given the mantle of leadership come 2021, his government shall put in place mechanisms of price stability but also ensure that locally, cocoa can be processed, packed and exported.

“Our farmers will get great dividends from their produce and the youth who are skilled and those who are semi skilled will get jobs,”he said.

He said they will reestablish cooperative unions in the country to help small scale farmers gain from their produce.

“We know that when peasants prosper, the country prospers. We cannot have stability when a country is said to be prospering but out of 100 people, only 10 have money,”he said.

Muntu in the company of his team, passed by the home of the late Robert Ngonzi Tweheyo who was the Alliance for National Transformation-Uganda coordinator for Bundibugyo.

Tweheyo passed away two weeks ago.

Muntu said his campaigns in Kasese were heavily interfered with by security adding that he is well aware about the resolve of the people of Kasese to push out this regime.