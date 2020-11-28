The Namanve Industrial and Business Park Covid-19 task force has cautioned residents and operators in the area to continue observing safety precautions and Standard Operating Procedures in the continued fight against COVID-19.

This comes after a reported increase in Covid-19 cases registered in Mukono district with majority originating from Kampala Industrial and Business Park in Namanve.

The increasing infections within the area have been traced to the factories, business premises, the residential areas and marketplaces frequented by the employees of organisations within the park.

Due to the alarming numbers and the risk posed by business activity in the area, a Covid-19 Taskforce was set up in October that constitutes representatives of the different factories and businesses within the park and various representatives of the government.

According to Simon Kaheru, the Communication and Public Affairs Director, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, and the current chairperson of the Kampala Industrial & Business Park Covid-19 task force, the statistics of infection within Mukono raise serious concerns as more than 200 cases have been registered.

“The presence of a testing centre within the Kampala Industrial & Business Park provides a major advantage for all residents and operators because it shortens the time suspected cases within the park can be identified and isolated for treatment – a key step in saving lives and limiting the spread of the infection. Ensuring that your employees and other residents of the park make use of the Liberty ICD Testing Centre also limits the spread of infection through travel to testing centres in Kampala or further away,” Simon Kaheru, said.