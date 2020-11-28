President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the ruling NRM presidential candidate, has once again taken a swipe at his opponents whom he said are not aware that politics is about views and not age.

“When you talk of politics political actors and spend so much time on young and old, just know they don’t know what they are doing. We are talking about solving human needs and we ask what your ideas about this are. You have been seeing in the US elections a clash of views. It(politics) is a clash of ideas and plans but not biology. You can be young but confused but you can also be old and clear-headed,” Museveni said while addressing a campaign meeting for NRM leaders from the districts of Bukwo, Kween and Kapchorwa at Tuban Technical School grounds in Kapchorwa.

The NRM presidential candidate said most of his opponents don’t know what is meant but politics but rather focus on age and other non-issues instead of addressing problems affecting people.

Museveni also noted that it is foolhardy for those who want to be leaders to talk about other things and forget about problems affecting the people.

“NRM must be for unity of Uganda and Ugandans but also for Africa for our prosperity to sell our products and buy from them. We have a surplus of maize, sugar, bananas, milk and industrial products like cement but you hear politicians talking about power and nobody is talking about Africa where we can sell our products.”

The NRM vice-chairman in charge of the eastern region Capt Mike Mukula reinforced Museveni’s comments saying that the NRM presidential candidate is gold that Uganda can’t afford losing.

“In the US, the biggest economy and strongest country military wise, the people left 74-year-old Trump and voted for 78-year-old Joe Biden. President Museveni is the best candidate with experience to lead this country,”Mukula said.

The NRM presidential candidate said Uganda’s problems stemmed from leaders who emphasized sectarianism basing on tribe and religions instead of common interests and problems for the people.

“Why do you emphasize tribe, religion yet these people have common problems? Like the problem of Coronavirus we have now, and it kills everybody. Why don’t you handle those similar needs and leave the issue of identity as a private matter?”

Museveni said because of sectarianism, Uganda could not form a strong army but noted that with the coming of the NRM to power, Uganda’s army is now strong because they focus on ability and not religion and tribe while recruiting fighters.

“Nobody can disturb Uganda because we have a strong army. The strong army came because we didn’t follow the line of sectarianism,” he said.

The NRM presidential candidate said that after realizing development, the remaining problem is people having money in their pockets.

He noted that leaders at all levels should emphasize the issue of commercial production for people to ensure they don’t only work for their stomachs but also to have some money in their pockets.