The Ministry of Public Service was among this year’s top winners of the Public Sector Award at the Chief Information Officer (CIO) 100 Awards.

The colourful ceremony took place at a gala dinner, in Kenya’s Naivasha Resort on November 21 2020.

It brought together 100 Information Technology (IT) from public and private consumer entities across the East African Community (EAC) bloc.

Uganda’s Minister for Public Service, Muruli Mukasa said: “Ministry of Public Service (MoPS) is mandated to lead the continuous development of the Public Service of Uganda through the design and implementation of effective Policies, Systems, and Structures that provide for an effective and harmonised public service”.

Mukasa said the ministry also ensures that the public service is supported by a motivated cadre force that delivers timely, cost effective public services which are affordable by the government and is responsive to the needs of the citizens at all levels.

Last year, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Assistant Commissioner Information Technology, James Kiiza, was declared overall winner of CIO 100.

Jaine Mwai, the Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Standard Chartered, Kenya, made history this year as the first female CIO of the Year 2020.

She was announced as the winner by the CIO100 awards founder and CIO East Africa Chairman and Publisher Harry Hare.

“Each year we see the spirit of positive competitiveness amongst senior IT professionals. This year is unique in that we have our first ever female CIO winning this award. We are very proud of Jaine Mwai and acknowledge her contribution to the technology industry and community,” said Andrew Karanja, Director, CIO East Africa.

The East Africa CIO of the Year Award appreciates top CIOs, granting them much-deserved recognition.

Standard Chartered Bank, Kenya, has made technological strides that have driven its business values upwards. Famously known as Stanchart, they were awarded the Banking Sector Award for the 2nd year in a row.