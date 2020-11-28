The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential flag bearer,Patrick Amuriat Oboi, has called for support of Buganda Kingdom to help amplify the injustice he has faced at the hands of security operatives during the campaigns.

Amuriat and a delegation from the FDC made the call during a courtesy visit to the Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga at Bulange Mengo.

Amuriat briefed the kingdom about the progress of his campaigns explaining how security has interfered with most of his programmes as he hunts for votes from different parts of the country.

“I am aware that neither you or his highness the Kabaka are involved in politics but I think that you have the noble duty to ensure that not only the people of Buganda but all Ugandans live in peace,”he said.

Amuriat assured the kingdom of total support to Mengo’s objectives and handed over a copy of the FDC manifesto to the Katikkiro.

Responding to Amuriat, Mayiga tasked all government agencies to respect all candidates and ensure that they hunt for votes peacefully ahead of the general polls.

“What we need is the rule of law and strict observance of human rights. All candidates should be free to express their political views,”he said.

Mayiga thanked the FDC delegation for prioritising the federal system of government in the FDC manifesto.

He implored the party once it ascends to power to uphold the five tenets of the kingdom that include; protecting the institution of the kingdom, federalism, securing the kingdom properties and boundaries, foster for social – economic development of the people of Buganda and fostering unity.

Mayiga also handed over a certificate worth Shs 2million and the Kabaka birthday run kits worth Shs 4 million to Amuriat and thanked him for the good gesture of supporting the kingdom.