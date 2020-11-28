National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has rubbished reports that link his party to being promoters of tribalism in the country.

The NUP presidential candidate started his campaigns in the Buganda region from Kyankwanzi before heading to Kiboga and later Kasadda on Friday.

Speaking in Bikooma Village, Kyankwanzi, Kyagulanyi who was in the company of his wife Barbara Kyagulanyi Itungo said that Uganda’s diversity is at its strength and urged his supporters not to be divided along tribal lines.

“I was watching TV the other day and I saw one of the corrupt officials in government saying that NUP is segregating people. Let me ask, is my” first lady” a Muganda?” Kyagulanyi asked.

From Kyankwanzi, Kyagulanyi headed to Kiboga un-interrupted by security officials as has been the case in a number of places he has been.

In her speech, Kyagulanyi’s wife, Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi urged supporters to vote for her husband because he has the best interests of the people at heart.

“Do not be scared that when you vote for NUP, they will chase you out of your homes. Those are lies,” Itungo Kyagulanyi said.

These were Kyagulanyi’s first campaigns in the Buganda region.