Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi, also known as Barbie has said that the current government cares less about women and implored women to vote for husband and National Unity Platform flag bearer, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine.

For the first time since the National Unity Platform launched their manifesto, Barbie joined her husband Kyagulanyi on the campaign trail as they combed for votes in Kyankwanzi, Kiboga, and Kasanda.

In her remarks, Barbie urged women to stand up and participate in the struggle for change because the current leadership has not done enough to change their standards of living.

“It hurts me to see that the government does not care about women. Over shs 189 million for women’s SACCOs was embezzled and no one followed up, don’t you see that we need change?” Barbie said.

Barbie, who first apologized for saying issues that her husband would have said told supporters that they should not be divided along tribal lines, saying that NUP is for all Ugandans.

” You will forgive me for saying things that Mr “president” (Kyagulanyi) would say. But let no one come here to tell you lies, ” Barbie added.

In their manifesto and promise for “a new Uganda”, the National Unity Platform pledged to promote women’s rights by restructuring the Ministry of Gender and funding it to implement the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa.

According to their manifesto, employers with a minimum of 30% female employment will be given incentives and issues of sexual harassment against women will be handled in a socially protected policy.