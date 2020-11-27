The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine and journalists covering him spent Thursday night on the roadside after police blocked the entire NUP campaign team from accessing hotels in Migyera.

According to Kyagulanyi, his campaign team wanted to spend the night in Hoima ahead of their Friday scheduled campaign in Kyankwanzi but police blocked all roads to Hoima saying that they had orders not to allow him through.

“We decided to spend the night in Migyera but DPC Patience Namara and OC Byarugaba ordered all hotels not to host us. We’re now stuck and are sleeping by the roadside,” Kyagulanyi said in a tweet.

Kyagulanyi told journalists that Namara also gave him orders that she was to let them spend the night on the streets as long as they were to leave as early as 6:00am on Friday morning.

With no other option, Kyagulanyi made him self comfortable in his car and slept off in company of a few of his campaign team members.

A number of journalists that were assigned to cover Kyagulanyi could not let the NUP presidential candidate out of their sight for fear of missing out on a big story.

They too spent the night on the roadside.

The OC Byarugaba who according to Kyagulanyi ordered the hotels not to host him was seen making several calls.

He declined to comment on why Kyagulanyi could not be allowed to sleep in the hotel or continue to Hoima.

Before this incident, on Wednesday night, a joint security force of the police and the army surrounded the hotel where Kyagulanyi spent the night although they finally withdrew.

Kyagulanyi is expected to campaign in Kyankwanzi on Friday.