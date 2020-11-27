Student leaders in universities on Thursday launched a campaign dubbed “Violence Hapana”, which literally means “No to Violence.”

The student leaders were drawn from Uganda’s various political parties, namely; Democratic Party (DP), National Resistance Movement (NRM), Forum For Democratic Change (FDC) and National Unity Platform (NUP) among others.

Addressing a press conference during the launch at Hotel Africana, the organisation’s speaker, Wilson Musinguzi (NRM) and Cavendish University Guild President, said Violence Hapana denounces in strong terms, the recent political violent acts, which took many lives, when police clashed with demonstrators in Kampala and its environs.

“We condemn such acts and our organisation is committed to bringing on board all stakeholders to peaceful find ways of resolving such unfortunate acts of violence”, he said.

He said Violence Hapana is also going to engage district, religious and political party leadership across Uganda to find a lasting solution to acts of violence.

Joel Gilbert Karungi, Avance International University (DP) Guild President and chairman of the campaign said Uganda should not be dragged to the past dark days, when violence was the order of the day.

“Acts of violence perpetrated by tribalism should not be tolerated in our midst. You should love your neighbour as you love yourself, as the Bible says”, he said.

Frank Sengowa (NUP) and Guild President at Muteesa Royal University said the recent clashes between police and demonstrators is not the work of National Unity Platform but criminal gangs, who want to perpetrate anarchy in the country.

“NUP has nothing to do with burning of car tyres on roads and robbing of passengers during the recent riots”, he said.

Captions: Members of Violence Happana during launch of their NGO at Hotel Africana on Thursday