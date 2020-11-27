Uganda Airlines will soon start a commercial flight to South Africa’s capital Johannesburg.

This is according to a tweet from the Airline handles indicating that they are “soon” flying to the South African capital.

“Hello, South Africa!…ENTEBBE – JOHANNESBURG…Coming soon.”

This comes not long since the Multinational aerospace corporation, Airbus SE finished the final painting works on the newly ordered A330-800 airliners for the Ugandan national carrier.

Uganda’s government made an order for two brand new wide-body Airbus planes to beef up the current fleet of bombardiers.

Uganda Airlines plans to use the A330-800 to build its medium- and long-haul network with the aircraft offering cutting-edge technology along with more efficient operations.

Early this year, the Uganda Airlines CEO Cornwell Muleya revealed that the national carrier will receive its new airbus aircraft in December and start operations by early 2021.

According to Muleya, the new aircraft will target long routes overseas.

Uganda Airlines is capitalizing on the misfortunes of South African Airlines that announced earlier this year that they had wound up their fights at Entebbe Airport.

South African Airways On 29th February said will close the following regional and international services from Johannesburg to Abidjan via Accra, Entebbe, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Luanda, Munich, Ndola, and São Paulo.