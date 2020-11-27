President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called upon religious leaders of Elgon Region in particular and Uganda, in general, to teach their followers to generate household incomes saying that if they (Christians) are empowered, they can, in turn, support church programmes and projects.

“If you want to build your churches, teach Christians how to make money and they will, however, contribute to church development and projects” President Museveni advised.

The President made these remarks last evening (Thursday) at State Lodge Mbale while meeting religious leaders from the Elgon region who were led by the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje.

The delegation had some members from the inter-religious council of Uganda, Leaders of the Moslem community in Bugisu and some businessmen

President Museveni commended the Inter-religious council of Uganda for complementing government’s efforts of fighting Covid-19 by sensitizing the public during their services. He added, however, that some politicians are acting carelessly and want to bring problems by gathering people.

“We now have 184 dead people as of today because of that carelessness. If you cannot protect yourself and your people, how will you handle big things?” he asked.

He appealed to Ugandans not to relent in the fight against Covid-19 until a vaccine or cure is discovered.

President Museveni thanked the Church for complementing government’s efforts of waking up Ugandans to start engaging in money-making enterprises through forming SACCOs and pledged to support those SACCOs.

When asked by the religious leaders to be added on the list of Emyooga, President Museveni without hesitation said, “What you have advised me to add religious leaders is a good idea. We shall sort it out because it was an oversight,” he said.

The leader of the delegation and Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje commended President Museveni on behalf of the Inter-religious Council of Uganda for always sensitizing Ugandans tirelessly on the dangers and SOPs of Covid -19.

“As Inter-religious of Uganda, we thank you for guiding and sensitizing Ugandans about Covid-19 and you have kept the SOPs during this campaign. You have lived by example” Mufti Mubajje said.

Sheikh Shaban Mubajje revealed that as Inter-religious council, they have made a resolution to help the government in the fight against Covid-19 like they have done before on HIV and poverty eradication.

“We are ready to fight the disease with you. Thank you for all you have done for our different faithful to ensure that lives are protected,” Sheikh Mubajje said.

The Bishop of North Mbale Diocese, Rev. Samuel Gidudu revealed that the church is not only preaching the gospel of God but also that of wealth creation.

“When you invited us to your home in Rwakitura, we learnt a lot of things. When we came back here, we formed groups of people whom we have been helping to do better farming,” Bishop Samuel Gidudu said.

Bishop Gidudu added that they have since embarked on sensitizing people to move away from the traditional subsistence farming to modern commercial farming.

The meeting was attended by among others, the newly appointed Ugandan High Commissioner to Kenya, Amb. Hassan Galiwango, Businessmen, Hassan Basajjabalaba and Hamis Kiggundu.