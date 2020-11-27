A group of NRM youths hailing from Eastern Uganda have vowed not to canvass support for the ruling party in case they are not paid their allowances.

The youths under their umbrella organization Team Thorough for Yoweri Kaguta Museveni during a heated meeting held at Babra gardens in SMS village Bulamagi Sub County yesterday said they have been mobilizing for support for the ruling NRM party at the grass-root level for the past few months but have never been paid their accumulated allowances.

The youth said they have now resolved to lay down their tools until a clear explanation is given to them as to why they have never been cleared.

According to the chairperson of Team Thorough eastern region, Paul Tusubirwa, they were promised some allowances unspecified by the NRM party secretariat to mobilize support amongst the youths in the eastern region for the past five months but have up to now not been paid.

“Some of our youths keep on abusing us saying we have embezzled their allowances yet no money has been received to that effect, “ he said

Tusubirwa said the youths now are threatening to cross over to the opposition National Unity Platform in case nothing is done to solve the issue of allowances.

Marble Nantambi, a member of Team thorough said she undertook the initiative to conduct free medical camps in rural areas as one way of mobilizing support for the ruling party but has never received any allowances as promised.

Nantambi said urgent action needs to be taken to stop the youths from crossing over to the opposition national unity platform.

She said the organization under the patronage of the first lady Janet Museveni has 5000 youths fully registered.

The majority of the members are professionals serving in different positions in the medical, law, and banking sectors.

The angry youths later burnt down yellow t-shirts belonging to the ruling NRM party, posters express their anger for having been ignored.

The NRM chairman Iganga, Hajji Abubaker Walubi when contacted said he was not yet aware of the issue concerning failure to clear the allowances.

Walubi urged the youths to remain calm as the issue was being handled by the relevant authorities.

“In case they were promised some allowances then it will be handled at an appropriate time,” he said.