The fourth edition of the Kampala Innovation Week kicked off Thursday at the Motiv Warehouse in Kampala.

Now in its fourth year, the event is running under the theme, “Recovery and Resilience: Innovation and Entrepreneurship as a tool for the youth,”

The innovation week seeks to guide young innovators and coordinate their innovations for scientific research and development of the National ecosystem in a bid to reduce import dependency.

Speaking at the launch, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) managing director, Irene Kaggwa said that the young people have the potential of coming up with various innovations but transforming these into workable solutions will need government’s hand.

“There is a lot of potential in Uganda and government needs to guide the young people and help them with research,” Kaggwa said.

Various innovators ranging from media, health, welfare, fashion among other sectors graced the event.

The event will run for three days and it will climax on Saturday 28, 2020 with an awarding ceremony.