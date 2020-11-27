The Forum for Democratic Change(FDC), flag bearer, Patrick Oboi Amuriat has pledged to give 5% of the revenue from oil to the Bunyoro Kingdom.

Amuriat made the remarks during a courtesy call to Karuzika palace to meet with the kingdom officials before starting his campaigns in Hoima district.

“The oil must benefit the people of Bunyoro where it originates from instead of a few people taking advantage of it,”said Amuriat.

Amuriat was welcomed by the clerk to the Orukurato (Parliament) of Bunyoro Kingdom,Mosses Atuha and the administrator of the kingdom, Alex Katusabe.

Amuriat accompanied by some senior party members, handed over some gifts to the officials at the palace.

Later, Amuriat in the company of the former FDC leader, Dr Kizza launched the party’s manifesto dubbed “the liberation manifesto.”

Yesterday, Amuriat campaigned in Karuma and Kiyradongo where he promised to address the issues of land grabbing.

“Chasing people off their land especially in this district of Kiryadongo will not be tolerated. They have even grabbed ranches that should have been for the benefit of the local people just because they have power and money,”he said.

As he was heading to Masindi district, Amuriat started a procession which attracted a big number of people and his attempt to hold a meeting was blocked by security.