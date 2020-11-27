Former FDC president, Dr. Kizza Besigye, has urged the people of Bunyoro Kingdom to be steadfast in liberating their country and territory from people he described as “invaders.”

Besigye made the remarks during the launch of FDC campaign manifesto that focuses on a peaceful transition and providing a post Covid-19 incentive to each household.

Besigye joined the campaign trail yesterday on the invitation of the party presidential flag bearer, Patrick Oboi Amuriat.

Besigye who some party members describe as the embodiment of hope, knowledge, resilience, father of the struggle for true liberties of human kind, said this time round Museveni must go by all means citing his Plan B.

He reminded the people of Bunyoro that because of the natural resources like oil, among others, the sub region been invaded by a few (1%) power occupants who are stealing all resources from the region while leaving the many (99%) Banyoro in abject poverty.

Besigye said that much as he isn’t in this years presidential race, all Ugandans must brace themselves for a struggle that will free all.

He said he is going to command the battle for the final assault on the dictatorship without any hesitation.

The FDC manifesto themed “Building a new Uganda” is premised on three critical plans including,political transition, post Covid-19 socio-economic recovery plan and restoration of democracy through long and short term development programmes.