Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre, Entebbe (UWEC) on Wednesday unveiled two tigers, having been shipped into the country from South Africa.

The tigers were shipped into Uganda about eight months ago and they have since then been examined by experts to determine if they are fit to be kept at the UWEC.

According to UWEC Executive Director Dr. James Musinguzi, it was necessary for them to conserve the tigers for education and tourism purposes.

“Subspecies of tigers have dwindled over the years. This pair gives us hope and fulfills our conservation role for education, research, and recreation,” Dr. Musinguzi said.

According to Dr. Musinguzi, the two tigers consist of a male and female which he said were exchanged 25 monkeys that were handed to South Africa.

Dr. Musinguzi said that UWEC only met their transportation costs which were shs. 7.4 million (USD 2,000).

“We are yet to give them names, but they consume at least 10 kilograms of meat every day. The feeding cost is shs 150, 000,” Dr. Musinguzi said.

Uganda now becomes the only East African country with tigers which are highly regarded as the largest of the cat family.