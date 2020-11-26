Fahad Masereka

Six people were confirmed dead in Bwesumbu and Buhuhira sub counties in Kasese after heavy rains triggered mudslides on November 24.

Two people are still missing while hundreds have been displaced.

The most affected areas are Kasenyi village in Buhuhira sub-county where three people were killed and Bwesumbu parish where three children of the same family died on spot and a number of homes and properties were destroyed.

The deceased are: Geoffrey Mbusa aged 17, Precious Ithungu 8 years and Lodric Kiiza 3 years all from the same family of Sibulire Thembo.

Mwanamwolho Jockus the chairperson LC1 Kasenyi village said the heavy rains started at around 2 PM and stopped at 5 PM.

Sibendire Bigogo, the Kasese district chairperson said they had engaged the local leadership to assess the magnitude of the floods and see how the Office of the Prime Minister can assist.

He added that the number of destroyed houses is not yet known but maintained that the destruction was huge.

John Wanguhya John the LC1 chairperson of Kinyamagana village in Bwesumbu sub-county said there is need for residents to avoid constructing along slopes where cases of landslides are majorly reported.

This tragedy brings the total number of persons dead due to rain triggered landslides and floods to 17 lives within a period of less than a year.