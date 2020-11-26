Presidential candidate John Katumba has pledged free education for all people, from primary to University level should he be elected in 2021.

Katumba made the comments speaking at campaign rallies in Iganga Municipality and Nakalama Sub County Village in Bukaye today as part of his campaign tour of Busoga sub-region.

He said majority of students end up dropping out at an early stage in their education simply because there’s no public university to admit them to pursue their education careers.

“Parents should only save money in form of transport instead of moving long distances searching for public universities,“ he said.

He promised to form cooperative societies for sugar cane farmers to ensure they lobby for better funding from government instead of being exploited by Indian investors.

“You can easily lobby for better funding from government in case you are organized in a cooperative society,” he said.

Katumba promised to make sure he hands over all companies owned by foreigners to Ugandans ensure they become financially empowered and also enjoy being in their native country.

“Ugandans are not enjoying being in their country just because most of the industries have been taken over by foreigners, “ he said.

He cautioned youths against engaging in acts of violence during campaigns saying they risk being arrested and prosecuted before courts of law.

Katumba assured supporters of protection of their vote during the forthcoming elections saying he had mobilized enough agents who will be deployed at all polling stations ensure there’s no rigging.

There was drama when Katumba ran out of the private vehicle along the main highway with his mega phone as he was being driven away from the town centre by police.

Katumba ran away from his police body guards and later briefly addressed a gathering in Iganga main market before being forcefully brought back to his vehicle and ordered to leave for Jinja.

Katumba while addressing the media at Babra gardens in SMS village blamed police for blocking his main rally at Saaza grounds Nakigo subcounty.

Katumba said he had earlier booked to have his main rally at Saaza grounds but was shocked when he was informed by the district police commander that it had been cancelled.

“I was shocked to be informed by the district police commander the main rally had been cancelled without my prior knowledge “he said.

He said after discovering that he was being forcefully driven out of Iganga he decided to jump out of the vehicle and address his supporters who were eagerly waiting to hear from him.

The Police commander for Iganga Kenneth Muheirwe said they were forced to expel Katumba from the town after discovering that the proposed location he previously communicated to police was not conducive to hold a meeting, especially during their COVID-19 period.