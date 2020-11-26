Independent Presidential candidate John Katumba has promised Bagwere free education up to university if he becomes the president of Uganda.

According to Katumba, it’s only through the provision of quality education that Bugwere region can metamorphose to standard development like other regions.

The 24-year presidential hopeful made the promises Tuesday evening while addressing a handful of his supporters at the roadside where Boda Bodas stage near millennium guest house.

Katumba who camped in Bukedea, Kibuku for his campaign trail arrived unexpectedly in Budaka at 6:45 pm and delivered his 15-minute address while standing on his security detail pick up.

Katumba who’s confident of winning the 2021 presidential election called upon Bugwere to support him and work with him if he’s to win the race.

“The time is now, what hurts you hurts me so let’s join and work together,” Katumba told his supporters

He called upon Ugandans to believe in him and take him seriously instead of calling him a puppet.

Supporters contributed 1500 shillings towards his campaign as he read his telephone contact for well-wishers who may want to support his cause.