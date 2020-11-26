The National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has asked the people of Bunyoro to vote for him if they want to reclaim and benefit from the oil in their region.

Kyagulanyi started off his campaigns on Thursday in Buliisa where he engaged in running battles with the police.

Speaking in Buliisa, Kyagulanyi told his supporters that President Museveni has continuously called the oil in Bunyoro his, yet it should benefit all the people of Bunyoro.

“The truth is that people of Buliisa are so poor yet their land posses oil refineries. All Ugandans saw (President) Museveni say that [he discovered the oil in Uganda]. I therefore call upon you to vote for the umbrella on 14th January 2021 to reclaim our oil,” Kyagulanyi said.

From here, Kyagulanyi went to Kiryandongo, but not without rounds of teargas and bullets as police blocked him from accessing the town centre.

Kyagulanyi said in Kiryandongo that the current regime is doing all it can to stop him from reaching the people because they don’t want him to tell them the truth.

“Do you know why Museveni is using the police to block us? Because he doesn’t want me to tell you the truth,” Kyagulanyi said.

At the time of compiling this report, Kyagulanyi was on his way to Masindi where he expects to address his last campaign of the day.

Yesterday night, the NUP presidential hopeful claimed that the army cordoned off the hotel where he and his campaign team spent the night.

In the morning, Kyagulanyi said that he was blocked from speaking on Spice FM in Hoima, where he had booked airtime.