The government of Uganda through the ministry of health has cautioned Ugandans against selling Mosquito nets to make up for the economic hardships brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health, there have been reports that some residents have resorted to selling recently distributed mosquito nets to raise money and bypass the household struggles brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry has therefore instituted a number of measures to guard against the misuse and selling of mosquito nets by reinforcing all-district task forces to monitor their utilization.

“The task forces are headed by the Resident District Commissioner, deputized by the District Health Officers. Other members of the Committees include the District Secretaries for Health, District Health Educators, Malaria Focal Persons, District Vector Control Officers, and District Surveillance officers,” a statement from the Ministry of Health reads in part.

Also, sub country task forces have been formed to closely monitor operations at the community level. The sub-county task force is comprised of seven members headed by the Sub County chief, Health Educator, Health Assistant, and a representative from the community.

The specific task force will be supported by the chairman LC 1s, Village Health Teams, and the police, who will monitor the operations from the parish/village level.

“Village teams have been asked to move house to house to monitor the use and hanging of these nets. They have also been assigned to continually sensitize the communities on the proper use of nets, net care, net repair, and net repurposing,” the statement continues.

The warning comes as the government launches yet another drive to distribute long-lasting mosquito nets with the theme “under the net”.

The distribution is the third across the country, where already 92 districts have been covered with the intention to reduce Malaria mortality and morbidity.

This wave of net distribution is expected to cover Districts of; Pader, Madi-Okollo, Maracha, Moyo, Nebbi, Nwoya, Obongi, Omoro, Pakwach, Terego, Yumbe, Zombo, Kwania, Ssembabule, Mubende, Kasanda, Buvuma, Namayingo, Kamuli, Busia, Nakasongol and Bugweri.

The government has prioritized the distribution of nets as one of the most cost-effective preventive measures for Malaria control.

Every three years, the ministry of health distributes mosquito nets to all Ugandans with the motive of reducing Malaria Mortality and morbidity and according to surveys, mosquito nets have a high impact on the ending of Malaria spread.