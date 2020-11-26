Celebrated entertainment guru and TV host Douglas Lwanga is all smiles after he hosted the inaugural MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) unveiling, yesterday at Mestil Hotel.

Asked how he was selected to host these awards press conference, the joyful Lwanga simply said he got a call informing him that he had been chosen to host the MAMA Awards unveil and that “the call blew him away.”

Lwanga said, “It’s a big opportunity because the event was streamed worldwide on MTV and other Viacom networks. It is a dream of all television personalities to work with MTV.”

Uganda is the latest African country to host the prestigious awards after Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya.

The MAMAs are usually hosted by international celebrities but Douglas Lwanga hopes he can be selected as one of the hosts for the February 20, 2021.

Lwanga was looked dashing in an Abryanz striped suit collection.