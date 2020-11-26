The newly enthroned leader of Bamasaba Cultural Institution, Inzu Ya Masaaba Umukukha III , Dr.Mike Mudoma has asked his subjects to embrace government programs in the area.

Speaking during the campaign meeting for NRM presidential candidate, President Yoweri Museveni in Soronko on Thursday, the Bamasaba cultural leader said having been invited to attend the meeting, he ought to use the chance to rally his subjects towards development of the area.

“Our institution deals with culture but we have blended it with modernity to usher in development. The most important thing is to unite your people for the purposes of development.

He said his area has six districts and one city- Mbale with a population of over 12 million people whom he said ought to tap into government projects for their own development.

“My message to Bamasaba is to ask them to come on board and with enabling government that has put in place a lot of programs for us like roads, schools, hospitals, they should make use of these projects to benefit everyone.”

The newly enthroned Bamasaba, however, asked government to work hand in hand with cultural institutions to rally people for development of the country.

The cultural leader’s appearance at the NRM presidential candidate’s campaign meeting is expected to stir controversy in regards the participation of cultural institutions in partisan politics.

However, when asked to comment on the matter, Mudoma said he was not at the meeting to campaign but rather to honor an invitation of the head of state in his area of jurisdiction.

“I have not come to attend a political rally but I am here as a cultural leader to welcome the head of state. Any other candidate who visits my land, I am at leisure to welcome them because I don’t have any party affiliations. Whoever comes here is my guest,” the Bamasaba cultural leader told journalists.

“He (Museveni) is still a sitting president and it looks obnoxious for me not to be available to welcome him in my land. I have not campaigned for him but it is courteous for the cultural leader to avail himself.”

He insisted that as a cultural leader, the onus is on him to work closely with the sitting government for the development of his area and that by attending the president’s function, he is fulfilling the same.

President Museveni, who is also the NRM presidential flag bearer, is expected to address NRM leaders in Sironko as part of his scientific campaign meetings.