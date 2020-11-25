The NRM national vice chairman in charge of Eastern Uganda, Capt. Mike Mukula has taken a swipe at National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine for lacking credentials to lead the country.

Mukula, who was speaking at President Museveni’s campaign meeting with youths from Bugisu region at Mbale SS playgrounds, said the country can’t be put in the hands of a person with only a diploma in music, dance and drama as its leader.

“I see someone coming up with a diploma in music, dance and drama wanting to take power in this country. This is not a theatre and Uganda is not going to be an experiment anymore,” Mukula said on Tuesday.

“This is not going to be a laboratory for testing on how you can manage the future just like we failed in the past. We must secure our future.”

Without directly mentioning Kyagulanyi’s name, the former Soroti Municipality Member of Parliament said Uganda cannot be left in the hands of amateurs whom he said are capable to causing problems just like it was done by the past governments.

Singing praises for President Museveni, the NRM vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda said when the current government took power in 1986, it embarked on correcting the mistakes by the past governments, adding that this has seen the country make tremendous strides.

He noted that the country can’t afford to return to where it was before the NRA took power in 1986.

“You want to be a leader but you see riots and you don’t condemn people for such attacks! When we see such attacks (riots) , Uganda can’t be trusted with such people. For 34 years, Uganda has been peaceful. This is going to be an election for youths and only one man can guarantee the future of this generation. The man is Yoweri Museveni.”

Mukula however urged the NRM youths and other party supporters not to get intimidated by anyone since it is their right to support any candidate of their choice.

“Don’t be intimidated by anyone. Don’t take the law into your hands but remain on the correct path of the NRM. You must protect the country.”

A number of people have condemned the recent riots that sporadically broke out after the Kyagulanyi’s arrest in Luuka for violating Coronavirus guidelines.

The protests that spread to various town centres around the country saw over 40 people killed in the resulting fracas as security tried to calm the situation.

However, Kyagulanyi has since blamed government for the manner the protests were handled, leading to the death of many people.