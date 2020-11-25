PostBank Uganda and UnionPay International, the world’s largest payment cards company, have unveiled UnionPay PostCard, a new payments and transaction card to enable the bank’s customers to conduct fast and safe cashless transactions across the world.

With the UnionPay PostCard, PostBank customers can now transact at over 3,000 merchant points in Uganda and over 31 million merchants across 179 countries in the world.

Unveiling the UnionPay powered debit card to the media, Julius Kakeeto, the managing director PostBank said the card is a significant and highly prized asset because of its importance to their customers who have continued to be loyal to the bank, despite the current global and local challenges.

The launch of the UnionPay PostCard follows the start of a successful partnership between PostBank and UnionPay International in an effort to take the bank’s services beyond Uganda’s borders and respond to customer needs.

Kakeeto said: “I am happy that this partnership with UnionPay International is set to further accelerate our mission of empowering people through the provision of excellent financial services.”

Virtually speaking at the launch, Luping Zhang, the General Manager, UnionPay International Africa Branch said that, UnionPay and PostBank will soon roll out a multitude of innovative payment services.

“We have recently initiated the Money Express (International Remittance Services) project with Post Bank, that will go live later this year,” he noted.

Luping said in the future, they hope to continue to leverage the advantages of UnionPay in terms of network, products and services, and continue to strengthen cooperation with PostBank in more fields.

This partnership, he said, also contributes value in promoting mobile banking allowing PostBank customers to pay with their e-wallets in Uganda and in other countries in the region, including China, and to access other UnionPay products such as; UnionPay QR code wallets, HCE wallets, and UnionPay Contactless payment.”

Speaking at the launch, the chief guest, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, the governor Bank of Uganda who was represented by the Executive Director – Supervision Tumubweine Twinemanzi commended PostBank for partnering with UnionPay for introducing a new and affordable payment card for the market, in addition to launching Digital Banking, Beyi Powa.

“I am delighted that today we launch a digital product that will not only enhance easy access to financial services by customers but also enable them transact safely by minimising human interaction in the current unprecedented times and beyond,” he said.