Police in Bugiri has blocked the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate Gen. Mugisha Muntu from campaigning in the area citing late arrival at the rally venue.

In a statement, Gen. Muntu stated that his team had earlier on agreed with the security forces on a venue but last night’s rain made it impossible to access, and they identified another venue which was 100m away which police refused them to access despite notifying it about the change.

“Our policy has always been to do all er can to be reasonable, even in the face if unreasonable action on the part of the state. We engaged the police leadership in a civilized, respectable manner well knowing that they intended to not only frustrate us, but cause us to act in ways that would give them an excuse to cause chaos,” Muntu said in a statement.

With police blocking his venue option, Gen. Muntu decided to call off the Bugiri campaign, noting that although he is confident that he is on the right side of both the law and reason, he chooses not to endanger the lives of his supporters and public by escalating the situation.

“We will do everything humanly possible to avoid a single life being lost or blood being shed on account of our campaign,” Muntu said.

Police is yet to comment on the matter.