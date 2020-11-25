President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the NRM presidential candidate, has said opposition politicians have nothing to tell Ugandans despite making a lot of noise.

Museveni made the remarks on Tuesday while meeting youths from Bugisu sub-region at Mbale SS playgrounds as part of his campaign meetings.

“There is no opposition in Uganda I can’t defeat because they have no logic. What are they opposing? There is no ground for opposition in any part of Uganda. They are discredited. They have no track record of what they have done on national issues,”Museveni said.

The President cited a number of issues that he said government had proposed to be implemented but he said were fought by the opposition, despite being brought to benefit members of the public.

“I created State House scholarships mainly because of Luwero fighters’ children to be supported. Coming to the opposition, I can bring the hansard from parliament when Besigye and others were saying scholarships should be given by the Ministry of Education and not State House yet the ministry officials are always on the ground to know the plight of poor people,”Museveni said.

“I was being attacked. It was opposition people attacking State House scholarships. You should have an institutional memory of who was fighting these scholarships.”

The NRM presidential candidate told the youths that they ought not to be scared of the opposition since there is nothing they are opposing that government has not solved.

Museveni explained that almost all problems of the country have been solved by the ruling NRM government and the opposition has nothing to use to lure voters on their side.

“I think you need to engage these people. What are they opposing? If there are local issues like corruption, we also oppose them and we are sorting that. I see no group with a correction position in Uganda that could defeat the NRM.”

The President asked the NRM leaders to engage the opposition to explain to them the achievements of the ruling party in the past 34 years and that this way; they would see them change to join the NRM.

President Museveni is up against 10 other candidates in the race for the highest office in the land that he has held for the past 34 years.

Whereas the other candidates have largely noted heeded to the Electoral Commission guidelines banning processions and mass rallies, Museveni has followed them to the latter holding what he termed as scientific meetings with NRM leaders.

The NRM presidential flag bearer recently took a swipe at his opponents for not caring about people’s lives.

“There are these jokers who are playing around with the virus. In these campaigns, some people want to kill people by holding gatherings. Which kind of leaders are those? I have specialized masks like ones used by surgeons but I don’t hold gatherings,” Museveni told NRM leaders from Nebbi, Pakwach, Madi Okollo and Zombo districts at Nebbi Secondary School earlier this month.

He insisted that holding mass rallies does not guarantee votes for anyone.