People on a public vehicle in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, panicked after a fellow passenger died on board.

The passengers and the crew only realised the man was dead when he remained unresponsive after being asked to give way to a person who was getting off.

Ministry of health officials were called to the scene after police declined to transport the body citing a possible Covid-19 infection.

The officials fumigated the vehicle while the body was still inside and later took it away in a body bag.

Source: BBC