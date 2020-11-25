The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William. W. Nadiope Gabula IV last evening hosted the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje at his newly built Igenge Palace overlooking Jinja City.

The visit excited Busoga kingdom loyalists who described the event as historical and the first of its kind in the recent past.

Speaking at the colourful event, Mubaje paid tribute to the Kyabazinga for restoring sanity in the Kingdom.

He pointed out that the government, religious and cultural institutions need to work together in areas of education, health to achieve economic development.

Mubaje said the Inter- Religious Council of Uganda(IRCU) voiced its concern about the violence that has characterised the ongoing political campaigns and urged key players to engage in peaceful activities to promote national unity, peaceful co-existence and safeguard lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also urged Muslims to continue implementing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In his speech, Gabula said Busoga Kingdom treats its subjects equally and it the reason that Muslims occupy top positions in his administration.

He donated two acres of land at Igenge hill for the purpose of promoting Islamic activities in Busoga.