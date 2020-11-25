A big challenge is going to be persuading foreign audiences, even partners and allies, that the US is credible in terms of its staying power – that “America is back” as the president-elect has said. This will be the second 180-degree shift in foreign policy in the past four years. The incoming administration has a determination to restore the frayed alliances that the US has relied on for more than seven decades. But they have their work cut out for them. Stewart Patrick, Council on Foreign Relations director of the International Institutions and Global Governance programme