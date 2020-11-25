The Federal Republic of Germany Ambassador to Uganda Matthias Schauer has paid a courtesy call to the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs which also serve as the UPDF headquarters in Mbuya.

The UPDF Joint Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu who represented the CDF Gen David Muhoozi commended the Germany ambassador for the cordial defence corporation especially in training and defence diplomacy attained by the two countries in the past years.

The two sides also discussed UPDF AMISOM engagements in Somalia and the role European Union where Germany is a member has played to create peace in the horn of Africa country.

Sichauer called upon the UPDF to continue playing a vital role in Somalia as the vanguard of the mission.

In response, Lt.Gen.Musanyufu reiterated Uganda’s position on the drawdown of AMISOM troop-contributing countries slated for next year as an act that should not be determined by time but rather by existing conditions in Somalia.

“This is in the interest of not overturning achievements and sacrifices already made to put Somalia back to its feet despite the donor fatigue,” Musanyufu told the German Ambassador.

The meeting was also attended by the Germany Defence attache’ to Uganda Lt Col Stefan Hasler, a Staff Officer in the office of CDF Col Charles Kisembo, and the Deputy Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Deo Akiiki among others.