Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has been taken to Nairobi, Kenya for further treatment on the reference by Ugandan Medical specialists after different medical attempts failed to achieve desired results, a source close to the Lord Mayor has confirmed.

According to the source, Lukwago left the country aboard Ugandan Airlines and was admitted to Aga Khan hospital in Kenya’s capital of Nairobi.

Speaking to Nile Post, the source dismissed claims that Lukwago was in terrible condition, saying he is in good mood and far from trouble but rather seeking superior medical consultation.

“The Lord Mayor has been receiving treatment for a specific illness in Mulago Hospital, and another Hospital in Kampala but the doctors deemed it fit to recommend him to their colleagues in Nairobi. He will be back,” the source claimed.

Lukwago has also spoken to the media since his departure to Nairobi and says he has been in good hands both in Uganda and Nairobi.