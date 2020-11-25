Following a three weeks break, the #ClubBeatzAtHome online concert returns on Saturday 28th November with Lilian Mbabazi, Eezzy of the Tumbiza Sound fame and Shaka Mao.

Last week, the Club Beatz concert was postponed leaving local music fans in bereft of entertainment.

During her last performance, Lilian Mbabazi put up a memorable performance in the Club Beatz At Home Season 1 finale together with Lydia Jazmine and Irene Ntale.

This time around, she will be joined by Northern Uganda’s finest Eezzy who has dominated most local music chats with his banger ‘Tumbiza Sound’. The song calls for continued partying even during the lockdown.

Little known Shaka Mao is a singer, songwriter, commercial model and basketball player. He is the brains behind songs like It’s Over, Nkomyewo, Plastic Lover. The show will be hosted by Douglas Lwanga.