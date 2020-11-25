Singer Edirisa Musuza alias Eddy Kenzo and self-proclaimed blogger Ashburg Kato have launched a project to further the message of incumbent President Yoweri Museveni.

While Ashburg Kato has been clear in his dealings with the ruling National Resistance Movement and their Presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni, Kenzo has remained constantly unpredictable while choosing to remain silent on politics.

However, it is reported that the singer has teamed up with Ashburg Kato to run a T-shirt project aimed at pushing the agenda of President Museveni.

Kato while speaking to NBS TV’s uncut said that he and Kenzo have started printing t-shirts with a message against violence pre and post-elections.

“I am funding this project personally; I gave this project to my party bosses but they were delaying. However, since I got cattle from Museveni, I used the money obtained from their sale and started this t-shirt project,” Kato claimed.

The T-shirts in question are emblazoned with different peace-related messages calling for an end to violence and discouraging youth from causing riots.

“T-shirts have words like No Bullet after Ballot, Opposition is Not my Position. We want President Museveni to help us get over 4 million t-shirts which will be in different languages,” Kato added.

Kato claimed that Kenzo is one of the people behind the project but because he is busy, he has decided to operate from the background.

“Kenzo loves peace, and whoever does so supports President Museveni. He is a busy man so he has told me to handle the project,” he said.