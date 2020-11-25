Citizens of 15 African countries will have to post bonds of up to $15,000 to visit the United States.

That’s according to a new temporary travel rule by the outgoing Trump administration, which comes into effect on December 24.

The US state department said, the six-month pilot project, which targets those on visitor and business visas, will help deter those who overstay their visas.

Angola, Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea and The Gambia are among these African nations. The others include, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Libya, Mauritania, Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe, Cape Verde, Burundi.

President-elect Joe Biden, has pledged to reverse many of the Trump’s immigration policies. However, overturning these policies could take months or years.

Immigration restrictions was a central part of Trump’s 4-year tenure in office.

Agencies