Fourteen members including veteran journalist, Andrew Mwenda, have today been sworn-in and officially joined the governing council of Victoria University in Kampala.

During a function at the university premises, Joram Kahenano was sworn in as the chairperson of the council to be deputised by Joseph Biribonwa, a former commissioner of the Electoral Commission.

Other members of the council are: Dr .Chirag Kotecha, James Kalebo, Dr. Mary Kanyiginya, Sameer Thakar, Dr. Kabonesa Consolata, Rashid Semambo and Dr. Lawrence Muganga.

Others are: Mark Serebe, John Bosco Walakira and Katusabe Ssemwezi

The Chancellor of the university, Prof John Opuda Asibo said the university must continue promoting quality learning to bring out the best in the graduates.

“People should be transformative and whoever comes should get a first class because this university is capable of transforming them even if they come with a minimum requirement. This university is not a place of how well you enter it, but how well you get out of it,” he said.

Rajiv Ruparelia, a director of the university, pledged full support to the newly inaugurated council.

“If you want to be the best then you also ought to build the best team. Come up with plenty of innovations and opportunities, we shall support you and above all build a good working relationship with your clients who are your students because your biggest success is your students,” Rajiv said.