At least three people were left wounded in Kasese as a joint force of police and army fired teargas and bullets to disperse supporters of the National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

Kyagulanyi kicked off his campaigns of the day in Bundibugyo and Bunyangabo districts before heading to Kasese were he was involved in running battles with the security forces.

Supporters of NUP presidential hopeful came in droves to listen to his message of hope and change before security forces tried to disperse them, injuring three in the process.

This however did not stop Kyagulanyi from addressing his scheduled rally amidst a defiant crowd that ignored COVID-19 SOPs to gather catch a glimpse of their candidate.

In his address, Kyagulanyi condemned the security forces for using unnecessary force against his supporters.

“This is not a presidential campaign but rather a mission to freedom. You have seen the force being used to scare us but we are unstoppable at this point,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi promised the people of Kasese that once voted to power, he will return with the Omusinga of the Rwezururu, Charles Mumbere, who is currently banned from the district and facing terrorism charges.

“Lastly, and lastly, I am standing for president. I can promise you many things the people of Kasese but I can promise you one thing that when you vote for me as president, I will return here in this very place with the Omumbere and we celebrate together,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi will on Wednesday head to districts of Kagadi, Hoima and Kibaale.