The Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat has suspended his campaign after two of his supporters died in a fatal accident in Nebbi.

On Tuesday afternoon, a tragic accident occurred after Amuriat’s rally when a truck carrying the public address system over turned.

According to the Frank Muzoora,the district police commander Pakwach, two fatalities were recorded and 15 people were injured.

The deceased include Zulaika Yasin, 25, a resident of Nebbi Municipality, and Hellen Picho, an incumbent Nebbi Municipality councillor who was aspiring to retain the same seat.

Friends and relatives of the accident victims earlier flocked St Luke Angel Missionary hospital in Nebbi to check on their people.

However, some of the victims with serious injuries were transferred to Nebbi hospital for further treatment.

“I know this place. It’s a black spot that is known and UNRA has tried to see how they can reduce the corner but most times ,you can not spend more than a year without having a fatal accident there,”said Muzoora.

While Amuriat was not injured, he suffered deep shock and to allow him and the party mourn the death of their supporters, all campaign activities were halted.

“The Patrick Oboi Amuriat team has decided to take a break from the campaign trail to attend to the aftermath of this very sad accident and to take time to recover from the shock,” an official statement read.

Amuriat was traversing West Nile sub region hunting for votes to take up the top seat in the land come 2021.

Some of the residents in the area said the spot is prone to car accidents and in October 2008, four traders from Koboko district died on their way to Panyimur market at the same spot.

In May 2011, 17 traders died at the same spot as their headed to Koboko district.