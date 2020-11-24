Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants has become the first company to get an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certificate for its fuel laboratory.

The ISO/IEC 17025 is the highest accreditation globally in the energy industry.

“This is a confirmation of our ability to conduct correct, verifiable and replicable test results at our laboratory, the first of its kind in the country. With this certification, customers can be assured that the products at any of our Shell service stations meet the same quality as what is sold in global markets,” said Allan Kibaya, the Health, Safety, Security, Environment and Quality manager at Vivo Energy Uganda

He noted that the certification is a further assurance to customers of the high quality of Shell fuels and lubricants.

According to Kibaya, to celebrate the milestone, the company will hold a series of activities to drive awareness of fuel quality to showcase the company’s product quality control mechanisms to customers.

“At Vivo Energy Uganda, we are continuously challenging ourselves to improve our quality management system to provide products that meet or exceed the needs and expectations of our customers, always complying with the specifications and regulations,” Kibaya added.

“We will carry out quality tests on fuels at randomly selected service stations and commercial business partner sites. This is in an effort to reassure our customers of our quality products.”