The 2020 edition of the Nyege Nyege festival set for December 3 to 6, 2020 has been launched with a promise to have the biggest pan African music and art showcase ever put together into epic virtual production made for television and online consumption.

“We are back with four days and four nights of pure entertainment, combining a series of COVID-19 safe activities around Kampala with a custom digital experience curated by artists from 27 participating countries. Fans should expect the very best that East Africa’s art scene has to offer with live music, comedy, fashion, film, digital art and many collaborative experiments in-between,” said Derek Debru, a co-founder of Nyege Nyege.

This year’s edition, the sixth of its kind, is focused on African underground music and culture with 96 hours of live performances, concerts, DJ sets, AV installations, a specially curated film program, fitness and dance workshops, performance art, cooking shows and an online art gallery featuring over 350 artists co-presented by 45 African and Afro-centric collectives.

From Uganda, there will be performances from the legendary Afrigo Band, Jose Chameleon and dancehall queen Cindy Sanyu, as well as Kampire, Duma, Slikback, MC Yallah, Otim Alpha, Catu Diosis, Nilotika, Slikbak among others.

Other participating artists will include Principe (Lisbon), Moonshine (Quebec), Jookoo (Barcelona), AS A SS and Al Hara (Palestine), a special comedy program curated by Kenyan comedy star Mammito and many more, all of which will be available free of charge on the Nyege Nyege website.

“Ugandans are naturally jovial and fun-loving people and despite the current times, we have made a tremendous effort to make sure people can celebrate East Africa’s timeless music, art and expression safely and responsibly. This will be made possible with home delivery facilitated by partners like Safe Boda, as well as ensuring the strict adherence to the safety measures issued by the Ministry of Health,” said Edgar Kihumuro, the acting Brand Manager, Bell Lager who are sponsors of this year’s event

Bell Lager, the official sponsors, will be offering specially discounted drink packages available for home delivery in partnership with Safe Boda.

“We are excited to produce this year’s virtual festival which will remind people of the amazing Nyege Nyege vibes with a four-day musical showcase airing on NBS Television and online This year, millions of people will get a chance to attend the festival in the comfort of the living rooms,” said Talent Africa’s CEO Aly Allibhai.

The Nyege Nyege Festival weekend will be covered on the Next Media Uganda platforms, with performances on Friday 4th December on NBS Katchup, followed by a full DJ takeover of Nxt Radio on Saturday, and the legendary Afrigo Band will culminate the festival with a live performance on NBS TV on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

The organisers say that they want to use this opportunity to support the creative industry –

artists, event planners, DJs, producers and others – who have been disproportionately affected by the lockdown.