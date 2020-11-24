Kayanga Baroda Watongola, the daughter of the deceased Kamuli Municipality Member of Parliament Rehema Watongola has been nominated to replace her mother in the race for MP.

Kayanga, aged 27 and a finalist student of Community Based Rehabilitation at Kyambogo University, is a result of a family decision to replace the deceased Watongola with someone who the voters want.

According to family members, Kamuli voters have demanded that a candidate from the family be presented to them to stand in Watongola’s place.

Hajji Badru Watongola, the husband to the deceased, said he could not turn down the demands of the voters, hence the decision to bless Kayanga.

By the time of her death, Watongola was standing on an independent ticket with a chair as a symbol, these have been adopted by her daughter Kayanga.